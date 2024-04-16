dForce USD Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. dForce USD has a market cap of $29.66 million and approximately $39,599.85 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00125735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011347 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,896,108 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.95864979 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $14,387.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

