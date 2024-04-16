United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,632 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,505. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

