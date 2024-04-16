Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up to $78.46

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.46, but opened at $80.34. Camtek shares last traded at $80.94, with a volume of 38,496 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

