Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 690 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 33.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth about $5,454,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

AECOM Stock Down 0.6 %

AECOM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. 100,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 208.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.