Investors Research Corp Invests $411,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $1,310.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,304.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,110.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,281.09.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

