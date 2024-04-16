Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $149.81 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.48 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

