Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

QQQM stock opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.39.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.