Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 3,262 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.79.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

LIN opened at $444.75 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $451.50 and a 200 day moving average of $416.84. The firm has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

