Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $861,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNCL opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.