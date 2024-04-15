Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Gap Up to $20.58

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $21.72. Immunome shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 71,310 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMNM. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Immunome alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunome

Immunome Stock Up 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter worth $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.