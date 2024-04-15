Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.83. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 21,165,016 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 144,370 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

