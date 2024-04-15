Sime Armoyan Sells 10,900 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$64,855.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,550.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sime Armoyan acquired 351,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,842,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$162,150.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,109. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.35 and a 1-year high of C$5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.75 million, a PE ratio of -35.63, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of C$74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0202158 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GUD

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.