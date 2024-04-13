Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PRVA opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

