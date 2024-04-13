Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.91.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.