Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 1,371 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.50. 10,325,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $216.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

