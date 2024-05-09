Blume Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,493,000 after buying an additional 285,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,883,000 after acquiring an additional 649,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,849 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,142. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

