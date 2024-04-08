White Wing Wealth Management Invests $3.49 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 142,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after buying an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 309,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after buying an additional 157,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 957,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.