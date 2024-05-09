Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Affirm Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,125,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,777. Affirm has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.56.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.