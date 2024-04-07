Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sleep Country Canada

Insider Activity at Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.31 and a 1 year high of C$30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3695652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.