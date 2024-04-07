Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price at $6.37

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

LESL stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

