Comparing Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) & JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) and Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JSB Financial and Crédit Agricole’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSB Financial N/A N/A $3.00 million N/A N/A Crédit Agricole $27.25 billion 1.68 $6.37 billion $1.01 7.49

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A Crédit Agricole 24.32% 8.49% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JSB Financial and Crédit Agricole, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Crédit Agricole 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of JSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Crédit Agricole shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

JSB Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Crédit Agricole pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Crédit Agricole pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats JSB Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments. The company offers banking products and services, including savings, current, and money market accounts and deposits; finance, payment, and cash flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services. It also provides wealth management services comprising a range of savings and investment solutions in traditional or real assets; and savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, forex, security lending and borrowing, custody, depositary bank, fund administration, middle-office outsourcing solutions, and fund distribution support and issuer services; and online banking services. The company serves retail customers, corporates, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. Crédit Agricole S.A. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. operates as a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boetie.

