Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) & Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Critical Contrast

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and Swedish Match AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -7.14% -32.56% -9.47% Swedish Match AB (publ) 30.27% -135.79% 34.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ispire Technology and Swedish Match AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ispire Technology and Swedish Match AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $141.32 million 2.35 -$6.10 million ($0.19) -31.05 Swedish Match AB (publ) $2.16 billion 7.48 $724.90 million $0.44 24.02

Swedish Match AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Ispire Technology. Ispire Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swedish Match AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Swedish Match AB (publ) beats Ispire Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars. The Lights segment develops and trades matches, lighters, razors, batteries, light bulbs, and toothpicks. The Other Operations segment consists of corporate and Swedish distribution functions.The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.