Truist Financial Increases Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $30.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRMK. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Trustmark stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

