Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Lowered by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. 1,259,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

