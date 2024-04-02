Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,023. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.53 and its 200-day moving average is $245.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $317.02.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

