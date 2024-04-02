Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 463 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

KWR traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $200.28. The stock had a trading volume of 72,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,934. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.48 and a 200-day moving average of $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

