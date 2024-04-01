Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.68. 10,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $825.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

