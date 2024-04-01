Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.
Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.8 %
Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.68. 10,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $825.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $130.00.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
