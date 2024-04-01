VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BBH stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $165.39. 2,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.60. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $142.51 and a twelve month high of $171.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

