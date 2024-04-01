BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of ACRV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

