BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ACRV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.