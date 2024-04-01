Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.03. 74,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,186. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.63.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

