Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 7,395 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. Columbia India Consumer ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

