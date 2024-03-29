Values First Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASND traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.17. 295,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASND

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.