Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.20. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.