Francis Financial Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Francis Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

