Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Uniper stock remained flat at $57.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. Uniper has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $175.60.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

