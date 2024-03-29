Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the February 29th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vext Science Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. Vext Science has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.32.
Vext Science Company Profile
