Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Trading Down 2.4%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 333,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,826,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

