FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,542 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

