Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $344.20. The company had a trading volume of 674,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.02 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

