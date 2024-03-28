Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 504,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

