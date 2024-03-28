Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.85

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 97478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,243.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.