West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. 508,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,788. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

