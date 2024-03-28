First National Corp MA ADV Buys 1,522 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.08 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

