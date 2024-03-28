IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLTR opened at $94.41 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.