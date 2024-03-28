5,789 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,857,000 after purchasing an additional 51,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,767,000 after acquiring an additional 515,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,131,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,011 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,618,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Up 4.5 %

UBSI stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

