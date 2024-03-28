Courier Capital LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $94.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

