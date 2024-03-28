Courier Capital LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

