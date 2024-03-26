Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RNP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 125,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 80,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

