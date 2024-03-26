Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE RNP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 125,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $21.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.