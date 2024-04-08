The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.
Wharf Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Wharf has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.22.
Wharf Company Profile
