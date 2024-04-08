The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Wharf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Wharf has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

Get Wharf alerts:

Wharf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.