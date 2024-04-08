Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $32.55

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $210,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 90,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.